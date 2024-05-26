9 of top-10 most-valued firms add over Rs 1.85 trillion m-cap

In the last week (May 20-24), nine of the top-10 most-valued firms together added Rs 1,85,320.49 crore in market valuation.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Out of these, Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank grabbed the maximum gains, in line with a rally in equities.

From these top-10 most-valued firms, only ITC emerged as the laggard. The market valuation of ITC declined Rs 436.97 crore to Rs 5,44,458.70 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 61,398.65 crore to reach Rs 20,02,509.35 crore while HDFC Bank added Rs 38,966.07 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,53,129.36 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rallied Rs 35,135.36 crore to Rs 6,51,348.26 crore, and Bharti Airtel’s mcap zoomed Rs 22,921.42 crore to Rs 7,87,838.71 crore. Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 9,985.76 crore to Rs 5,56,829.63 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up Rs 8,821.99 crore to Rs 6,08,198.38 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) soared Rs 6,916.57 crore to Rs 7,39,493.34 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 903.31 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,95,307.82 crore and the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 271.36 crore to Rs 13,93,235.05 crore.

Further this week, the Sensex and Nifty hit fresh milestones with buying across the sectors and ease in FIIs selling.

The Nifty50 index rose 455.1 points or 2.02 per cent to close at 22,957.10 after hitting a new high of 23,026.40, while BSE Sensex also touched a fresh high of 75,636.5 and finished 1,404.45 points (1.90per cent) higher at 75,410.39.

BSE Small-cap index ended on a flat note, the Mid-cap index rose 1 per cent and the Large-cap index added 2 per cent.