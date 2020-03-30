Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and service timelines of customer vehicles in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

To support customers during nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, the country’s largest carmaker in an official statement announced a series of steps for the extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles.

“For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15 2020 to April 30 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020,” MSI said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki has every now and then proved that it is a customer-centric organisation and that is reflected not only on its line of products but also on the services it provides to its customers.

Similarly, TVS will be offering free service of vehicles, which were otherwise due between March and April 2020, until June 2020. On vehicles whose warranty period expires between March 1 and April 30, 2020, TVS has extended it to June 30, 2020.

The company also said that AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) services due between March and April 2020 will be redeemable until the end of June 2020. In addition to this, TVS’ toll-free customer service number will continue to address customer queries between 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the entire lockdown period.

Yamaha Motor India has made a similar announcement and has extended free service, warranty and extended warranty on their products by 60 days for customers vehicles. The benefits will be applicable to vehicles whose free service, warranty and extended warranty were expiring between March 15 – April 15, 2020.