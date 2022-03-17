Follow Us:
  1. Home / Business / Consumer Affairs dept celebrating ‘Consumer Empowerment Week’ and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Consumer Affairs dept celebrating ‘Consumer Empowerment Week’ and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

In addition to this, all branch offices of BIS have also conducted 41 Rural Outreach Programmes on 14 March to mark the beginning of the iconic week.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 17, 2022 10:43 pm

Department of Consumer Affairs, Consumer Empowerment Week, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

(Photo: iStock)

The Department of Consumer Affairs is celebrating the “Consumer Empowerment Week” from 14 March to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under the celebrations, seven programmes are being conducted by various departments of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

In addition to this, all branch offices of BIS have also conducted 41 Rural Outreach Programmes on 14 March to mark the beginning of the iconic week.

For this purpose, each of the branch offices has nominated a Nodal Officer and also has identified a village under their jurisdiction for conducting this programme.

Further, it is informed that all the branch offices successfully carried out the outreach programme wherein participants from villages were educated about their Consumer Rights, Consumer Protection Act, National Consumer Helpline, misleading advertisements and packaging and labelling requirements of products.

The participants were also informed about BIS schemes and activities including Hallmarking Scheme and ISI Mark, Mandatory Certification.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Dept of Rural Development kick-starts its Iconic Week celebration on ‘Naye Bharat ki Naari’ under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups across country today
Centre ties up with premier institutes to document projects under Smart Cities Mission