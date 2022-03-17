Consumer Affairs dept celebrating ‘Consumer Empowerment Week’ and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Department of Consumer Affairs is celebrating the “Consumer Empowerment Week” from 14 March to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under the celebrations, seven programmes are being conducted by various departments of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

In addition to this, all branch offices of BIS have also conducted 41 Rural Outreach Programmes on 14 March to mark the beginning of the iconic week.

For this purpose, each of the branch offices has nominated a Nodal Officer and also has identified a village under their jurisdiction for conducting this programme.

Further, it is informed that all the branch offices successfully carried out the outreach programme wherein participants from villages were educated about their Consumer Rights, Consumer Protection Act, National Consumer Helpline, misleading advertisements and packaging and labelling requirements of products.

The participants were also informed about BIS schemes and activities including Hallmarking Scheme and ISI Mark, Mandatory Certification.