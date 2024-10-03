Coal production records 32% growth in Sept YoY, dispatch by 34%

During the first half of FY 2024-25, the Ministry of Coal has seen a significant rise in coal production and dispatch from both captive and commercial coal blocks. From April 1 to September 30, 2024, coal production has risen by 32% year-over-year, as per data by the ministry. It has increased from 60.52 MT in H1 of FY24 to 79.72 MT in H1 of FY25.

Likewise, dispatch has grown by 34% year-over-year, from 65.37 MT in H1 of FY24 to 87.86 MT in H1 of FY25, it added.

In the month of September itself, the coal production grew by 32%, increasing from 10.40 MT in FY 2024 to 13.74 MT in FY 2025. While the dispatch in September has grown by 47% year-over-year, from 9.68 MT in FY24 to 14.27 MT in FY25.

Advertisement

As per the recent data by the Ministry of Coal, the coal production in September achieved 68.94 Million Ton (MT) reflecting a notable growth of 2.49% YoY. In September last year, the coal production was 67.26 MT.

The Ministry applauds the unwavering efforts of all stakeholders, including coal companies and industry partners, for their invaluable support.