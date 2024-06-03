Coal production in May grows at 10.15 pc reaching 83.91 MT

India’s coal production in May 2024 exhibited a growth rate of 10.15 per cent, reaching 83.91 million tonnes (MT) as compared to 76.18 MT in the last corresponding period.

During this period, Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a coal production of 64.40 MT (provisional), marking a growth of 7.46 per cent as compared to the same period last year, when it was 59.93 MT, said the Ministry of Coal.

Additionally, coal production by captive and other entities in May 2024 stood at 13.78 MT (provisional), reflecting a growth of 32.76 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.38 MT.

The Ministry highlighted that India’s overall coal dispatches for May 2024 reached 90.84 MT (Provisional), up by 10.35 per cent as compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 82.32 MT.

During May 2024, CIL dispatched 69.08 MT (Provisional) of coal, with a growth of 8.50 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it was 63.67 MT.

Additionally, coal dispatch by captive and other entities in May was recorded at 16 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 29.33 per cent from the previous year, which was 12.37 MT.

Last Week, the government released an index of Eight Core Industries for April 2024 showing its growth by 6.2 per cent YoY.

Coal production increased by 7.5 per cent in April, and its cumulative index increased by 11.8 per cent during 2023-24.