Coal production in India rose to 58.33 million tonnes in August 2022, up by 8.2 per cent from the 53.88 million tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

According to Coal Ministry data, Coal India Limited (CIL) as well as other captive mines recorded a growth of 8.49 and 27.06 per cent respectively by producing 46.22 million tons and 8.02 million tonnes, respectively.

Growth in Coal dispatch and Captive mines

Coal dispatch went up by 5.41 per cent to 63.43 million tonnes in August 2022 compared to 60.18 million tonnes recorded in August 2021.

In August 2022, CIL and other captive mines registered a growth of 5.11 per cent and 26.29 per cent by dispatching 51.12 million tonnes and 8.28 million tonnes of coal, respectively.

The target of 141.78 million tonnes in FY 2022-23

Ministry of Coal informed that two mines were auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms. They have become operational and these two mines produced 2.36 million tonnes of coal in April-August, 2022-23.

While revealing the growth data of coal production, CIL mentioned that the department has a target of producing 141.78 million tons of coal during FY 2022-23.

11 new mines are likely to start production this year

CIL is expecting to start production in at least 11 more new mines during this year. This will significantly contribute to meeting coal demand in the country.

At present, there are 37 captive and commercial mines under production.

Power Utility dispatch grew at 10.84%

Apart from growth in coal production in India, the power utility dispatch also saw healthy growth during the period.

With a growth of 10.84 per cent, It rose to 54.09 million tonnes during August 2022 as against 48.80 million tons in the corresponding period of last year.

The overall power generation in August 2022 has been 3.14 per cent higher than the power generated in August 2021.

However, Coal based power generation in the month of August 2022 has been 85785 MU in comparison to 86039 MU in July 2022 and registered a minor negative growth of 0.30%.

