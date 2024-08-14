Centre updates Manual for EPFO Inspector aligned with new criminal laws

Union Minister of Labour & Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday released the updated Manual for Inspector cum Facilitator of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

The updated manual, comprising 16 meticulously designed chapters, covers the entire spectrum of duties and responsibilities of an Inspector cum Facilitator.

The manual is aligned with the three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) which are integral to the current legal framework.

It will serve as a catalyst for Inspectors cum Facilitators of EPFO to grow into dynamic, empathetic, and resourceful champions of social security across the nation.

Minister Mandaviya emphasised that role of an Inspector has undergone a significant transformation. This ‘Inspector’ role is more of a ‘Facilitator’, reflecting the broader scope of responsibilities now expected from field functionaries.

He stressed on root cause analysis of grievances and continuous brain storming to solve the existing issues and forecast any problems that may arise in future.

The minister highlighted the use of arbitration, plea bargaining and Lok Adalats to decrease the number of legal cases.

“EPFO draws its strength from a forward-thinking approach to public service delivery. As we work towards a ‘Viksit Bharat,’ the twin objectives of ease of living and ease of doing business remain central to the mission of delivering social security,” he said.

Union Minister also reviewed the action taken and the outcomes of the previous Chintan Shivir.