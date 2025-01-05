Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil reiterated that the Centre would provide 90 per cent funds of Rs 70,000-crore PKC ERCP mega project aimed at linking Parvati, Kali Sindh, and Chambal rivers for the development of canal network in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking at a programme at Kadagda village in the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday, the Union minister said, “The Centre will provide 90 per cent of the estimated cost of Rs 70,000 crore while the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments will contribute 5 per cent each of the project costs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was also present at the function. Patil further said, “The completion of the interstate river linking programme, based on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ‘s vision, will benefit 40 per cent the population of Rajasthan and there would be no scarcity of water in this desert state.

Besides, digging of bore-wells has been undertaken in 40,000 villages in the state under PM Narendra Modi’s “from Karam-bhoomi to Janmabhoomi Yojna”.

Under this scheme non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) are being inspired to contribute and help appropriately in works related to restore (ground) water table by creating water harvesting structures including borewells.

Patil and Chief Minister Sharma have praised the good work done by villagers of Khadgda and surroep the Moren und areas in conserving conventional water sources and water bodies.

CM Sharma said that denizens of the village and nearby areas worked hard for nine months for widening and digging deeper river bed of the Moren river in more than One Km stretch. Union Minister Patil said the Jal Shakti Ministry will prominently highlight the exemplary efforts of villagers at its portal in “catch the rain” campaign.