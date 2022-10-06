Centre receives Rs 1203 crore dividend from five public enterprises

The central government has received about Rs 1203 crore in dividends in five tranches from five public sector companies. It included Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore, Rs 37, Rs 81 crore, and Rs 31 crore from SAIL, HUDCO, IREL, IRCTC, and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd respectively as dividend tranches.

In a series of tweets Secretary, of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey provided the above information.

“Government has respectively received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore, and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL as dividend tranches,” it tweeted.

In another tweet, it said, “Government has respectively received about Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd as dividend tranches.”

The total dividend collection for the next financial year would be Rs 1,31,948 crore as against the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 1,68,247 crore, as per the RE of 2021-22.

In the current financial year of (2022-23), the government is expecting a 27 percent lower dividend at Rs 73,948 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector banks, and financial institutions.

As per the Budget document, dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments have also been pegged lower at Rs 40,000 crore as against RE of Rs 46,000 crore.

(with inputs from Agencies)