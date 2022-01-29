Centre proposes to allow CNG kit for BS-VI vehicles

In a big move to convert existing BS-VI vehicles into CNG and LPG, Centre on Saturday proposed to allow modification of Bharat Stage-VI vehicles by way of retro fitment off CNG and LPG kits up to 3.5 tonnes of engine capacity.

Presently the government had only allowed fitment off CNG and LPG kits in BS-IV vehicles. The proposed move would allow conversion of all new vehicles of Bharat VI emission norms into CNG vehicles.

The draft notification issued on January 27 also laid down the type of approval of requirement for retro fitment.

“CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of Carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke, as compared to petrol and diesel engines,” said a senior officer of the Ministry of Road and Surface Transport.

The decision has been taken after consultation with various stakeholders. The Ministry has also sought comments and suggestions from all concerned stakeholders within a period of thirty days so as it could issue it could make the required changes in its final notification, the Ministry said.

“The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, vide draft notification dated 27th January has proposed to allow modification, by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit, and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines, in case of Bharat Stage(BS-VI) vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes. As of now, retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit is permissible in motor vehicles under the BS-IV emission norms,” the Ministry stated.