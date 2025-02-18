India’s exports of goods & services post 9.7 per cent rise in January

India’s total exports of both merchandise and services for January 2025 are estimated at $74.97 billion, registering a growth of 9.72 per cent vis-a-vis January 2024, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday.

The country’s merchandise exports during January 2025 were $36.43 billion as compared to $37.32 billion in January 2024.

However, non-petroleum merchandise exports in January 2025 were valued at $32.86 billion, registering an increase of 14.47 per cent as compared to $28.71 billion in January 2024.

The major drivers of merchandise export growth in January 2025 include electronic goods, engineering goods, drugs & pharmaceuticals, rice, and gems & jewellery.

Electronic goods exports jumped by a robust 78.97 per cent from $2.29 billion in January 2024 to $4.11 billion in January 2025 while engineering goods exports increased by 7.44 per cent from $8.77 billion to $9.42 billion during the month.

Drugs & pharmaceuticals exports increased by 21.46 per cent from $2.13 billion in January 2024 to $2.59 billion in January 2025.

Rice exports increased by 44.61 per cent from $0.95 billion in January 2024 to $1.37 billion in January 2025 while gems & jewellery exports went up by 15.95 per cent from $2.59 billion in January 2024 to $3 billion in January 2025.

The estimated value of the country’s services exports for January 2025 is $38.55 billion as compared to $31.01 billion in January 2024.

The country’s total imports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2025 are estimated at $77.64 billion, registering a positive growth of 12.98 per cent vis-a-vis January 2024.

India’s total exports during April-January 2024-25 (merchandise & services) are estimated at $682.59 billion, registering a positive growth of 7.21 per cent. Total imports during April-January 2024-25 are estimated at $770.06 billion which represents a growth of 8.96 per cent.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-January 2024-25 was $358.91 billion, as compared to $353.97 billion during April-January 2023-24, registering a positive growth of 1.39 per cent.

The merchandise trade deficit of the country during April-January 2024-25 worked out to $242.99 billion as compared to $206.29 billion during April-January 2023-24, according to the official figures.