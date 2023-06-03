Centre imposes limit on tur, urad dal stocks of wholesalers, big chain retailers

The Centre on Friday imposed stock limits on tur and urad dal applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers, and importers in order to prevent hoarding, control price rise and unscrupulous speculation.

Imposition of stock limits on tur and urad will be effective with immediate effect till October 31, official sources said.

Under the order, stock limits applicable to each of the pulse individually will be 200 MT for wholesalers, 5 MT for retailers, 5 MT at each retail outlet, and 200 MT at depot for big chain retailers and last three months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

Importers are not to hold imported stock beyond 30 days from the date of customs clearance.

The Department of Consumer Affairs had been closely monitoring the stock position of tur and urad through stock disclosure portal which has been reviewed on weekly basis with the state governments.

Extensive interactions with various stakeholders such as importers, millers, and retailers had been held to ensure disclosure of stocks, including visits by senior officers to states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to assess the ground situation, official sources said.