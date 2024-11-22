Centre funds 28 ideas to address, stabilise tomato supply chain

The Department of Consumer Affairs has provided funding for prototype development and mentorship to 28 ideas under a hackathon titled Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC).

A total of 1,376 ideas were received from innovators across India under the programme, said Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

The Centre has initiated the Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) hackathon in June last year by inviting innovative ideas at various levels of the tomato value chain.

The TGC was met with enthusiastic response from students, research scholars, faculty members, industry individuals, start-ups and professionals.

The Challenge has been initiated to find innovative and scalable solutions to address these critical issues and stabilise the tomato supply chain.

Out of 1,376 ideas received from innovators across India, 423 ideas were shortlisted in Round 1 after rigorous evaluation. As many as 29 ideas progressed to Round 2, with 28 projects receiving funding and mentorship. The projects underwent periodic monitoring, short visits, and reviews by the TGC Evaluation Committee of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and DoCA.

The Tomato Grand Challenge has created a significant impact, leading to many IP in process of filing, including 14 patents, 4 design registrations/ Trademark and 10 publications, Khare said.

Some of the key outcomes were development of innovative packaging and transportation solutions to enhance shelf life and minimise post-harvest losses, and creation of processed products that extend usability, reducing wastage and ensuring year-round availability, she said.

Notably, India, the second-largest producer of tomatoes globally, produces an impressive 20 million metric tonnes annually.

However, adverse weather conditions like excessive rains or sudden heat spells impact productions and availability resulting in extreme price fluctuations. These challenges directly affect farmers’ incomes, disrupt supply chains, and lead to significant wastage of the fruit.