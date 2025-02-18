UP Governor’s address was far from the truth: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday said the Governor’s address in the State Legislature was far from the truth, and alleged that expectation of the public was completely ignored in it.

“The address was monotonous and disappointing. In this, the expectation of the public was completely ignored,” he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The SP President claimed the UP government has insulted all the devotees in the Kumbh by taking the lives of the pilgrims.

“The government is informing the number of crores of people coming to Kumbh, but till now the number of dead has not been mentioned. Even today, many people are searching for their near and dear ones lost in the Mahakumbh. This is the culmination of government insensitivity,” he alleged.

He said there is nothing for the farmers and the youth in this Governor’s address. ”Educated youths are wandering for jobs. There are only figures in the name of investment but new industries are not being set up and old industries are getting closed. The farmers have been silent on purchasing at MSP rates,” he alleged.