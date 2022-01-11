CBDT extends due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns

On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to Covid and in electronic filing of various reports of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

The further details are as follows ~ 1. The due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which was 30 September, 2021, in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31 October, 2021 and 15 January, 2022 by Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 and Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 respectively, is further extended to 15th February, 2022.

2. The due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which was 31 October, 2021, in the case of assessees referred in clause (aa) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, is extended to 15 February, 2022.

3. The due date of furnishing of Report from an Accountant by persons entering into an international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which was 31st October 2021, as extended to 30th November, 2021 and 31st January, 2022 by Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 and Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 respectively, is further extended to 15th February, 2022;

4. The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31 October, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30 November, 2021 and 15 February, 2022 by Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 and Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 respectively, is further extended to 15 March, 2022.

5. The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 30 November, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31 December, 2021 and 28 February, 2022 by Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 and Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 respectively, is further extended to 15 March, 2022.

It is also clarified that the extension of the dates as referred to in clauses (12) and (13) of Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, clauses (4) and (5) of Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021, and in clauses (4) and (5) above shall not apply to Explanation 1 to section 234A of the Act, in cases where the amount of tax on the total income as reduced by the amount as specified in clauses (i) to (vi) of sub-section (1) of that section exceeds rupees one lakh.

Further, in the case of an individual resident in India referred to in sub-section (2) of section 207 of the Act, the tax paid by him under section 140A of the Act within the due date (without extension under Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.202, Circular No. 17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 and as above) provided in that Act, shall be deemed to be the advance tax.