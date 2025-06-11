Bulls back in action helping Nifty to cross 25,200

Bulls were back in action on Wednesday, helping the Nifty to cross 25,200, intraday, for the first time since October 15, 2024. However, it failed to hold on the momentum and settled with marginal gains.

At close, the Sensex was up 123.42 points or 0.15% at 82,515.14, and the Nifty was up 37.15 points or 0.15% at 25,141.40. Broader markets underperformed main indices, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending on a flat note.

Among the sectors leading with the healthy gains were Nifty Oil & Gas up by 1.47% and IT up by 1.26%. On the losing side were Nifty PSU Bank down by 0.88% and FMCG down by 0.67%. Further, the Nifty Bank slipped 0.30%.

On Nifty50, around 28 stocks ended higher while 22 ended lower. The top gainers were HCL Technologies up by 3.19%, Infosys up by 2.01% and Tech Mahindra up by 1.68%.

The top losers were Shriram Finance down by 2.26%, Power Grid Corporation of India down by 1.98% and Bharat Electronics (BEL) down by 1.30%.

Nearly 120 stocks on the BSE touched their 52-week highs. These included Intellect Design, Authum Investment, AB Capital, Laurus Labs, Eris Lifesciences, Deepak Fertilisers, Maharashtra Scooters, Divis Labs, Max Financial, Ramco Cements, Anupam Rasayan, Gillette India, Dalmia Bharat, Fortis Healthcare, among others.

Notably, the Liquor stocks significantly fell after the Maharashtra government approved a significant hike in duty prices on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

During the intraday, the Allied Blenders & Distillers, Radico Khaitan, United Spirits, among others, took a sharp beating in trade, cracking up to 7%.

Further, the shares of defence companies came under pressure falling up to 5% amid profit-booking. These included Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders among others.

Shares of auto companies rose up to 2% as China may ease rare earth access for OEMs, liquor stocks sank up to 5% as Maharashtra hiked excise duty and oil & gas stocks jumped up to 4% as crude prices softened.

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped around 1.6% intraday to trade at Rs 1,461 apiece, thus hitting their eight-month high.

Investors seek clearer direction as they await crucial macroeconomic data and news on trade discussions.