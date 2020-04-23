Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s for his ‘leadership and the proactive measures’ taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic in India.

“We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India,” Gates said in a letter to Modi.

“Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians,” he added.

The billionaire said that he was glad to see how the Modi-led government was utilising digital means to combat the pandemic.

“I’m glad your government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services,” he said.

As of on Thursday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in India is 681, while the number of confirmed cases are at 21,393 out of which 16,454 are active cases.