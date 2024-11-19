Big firms implement measures, bring WFH amid worsening air pollution

Amid the worsening air pollution, big companies such as Coca-Cola India, ITC, Infosys, KPMG, and Deloitte India are implementing strict measures to safeguard their employees’ health.

They are implementing strict measures ranging from flexible work policies to installing air purification systems in offices, a recent report said.

Coca-Cola is offering flexible work options, allowing employees to choose between working from the office, remotely, or from satellite offices in other cities, along with flexible hours.

Further, Colgate-Palmolive India has adopted a work from anywhere policy for all employees.

KPMG provides remote work options and hybrid arrangements, depending on client commitments, with team coordination.

Acer India has installed air purifiers in its offices and meeting rooms while the KPMG has upgraded its air handling units with MERV 14 filters and introduced indoor plants to enhance air quality.

PepsiCo and Deloitte have incorporated indoor plants and air purifiers throughout their offices to promote a healthier work environment.

In Delhi, the average air quality index (AQI) early Tuesday was recorded to be 492.

As per the reports, among the 38 air quality monitoring stations, 21 of them observed an AQI of 490 or above.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for moderate-to-dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in tackling the alarming air pollution levels in the national capital.

Amid the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to activate Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday.