Benchmark indices end on flat note amid volatile session

Amid volatile session, the benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Wednesday.

At the time of close, the Sensex was down 27.09 points, or 0.04%, at 73,876.82, while the Nifty was down 18.6 points, or 0.08%, at 22,434.70.

The market was supported by IT, metal, oil and gas, power names. However, selling at final hour erased the intraday gains.

Advertisement

Sensex opened lower at 73,757.23, traded between the range of 73,540.27 and 74,151.21 through the day while the Nifty 50 opened lower at 22,385.70, also remained rangebour between 22,346.50 and 22,521.10, through the day.

On the Sensex, NTPC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank, emerging as the top gainers for the day, and Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Titan, and IndusInd Bank being the top drags.

On the Nifty 50, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Divi’s Lab, TCS, and Tech Mahindra, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Britannia, were the top drags.

In the sector-wise analysis, the Oil & Gas, Bank, Financial Services and Consumer Durables ended in the green, up 0.04%, 0.17%, 0.22%, and 0.07%, respectively.

Among the losers, the Realty index was down 2.58%, followed by the FMCG index, which was down 0.43%, and Auto index, which was down 0.27%.

The Pharma and Healthcare indices were down 0.17%, and 0.24%, respectively, while the Metal index ended flat.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Netale, PNB and Escorts. A long build-up was seen in PNB, Laurus Lab, Manappuram Finance, while a short build-up was seen in Godrej Properties, DLF, Torrent Pharma.

Shares of Adani Power Ltd hit a fresh record high with the stock surging for the fourth straight sessions amid higher volumes.

The stock rallied 5% to a record high of Rs 611.75 on the BSE after gaining 18.4% in the last four trading sessions.

The Indian rupee ended at a record closing low weighed down by dollar demand from local oil companies and weakness in its Asian peers.

Against the US Dollar, the Indian rupee closed at 83.4350, weaker by 0.06% compared to its close at 83.3850 in the previous session.

The rupee ended just shy of its historical low of 83.45 hit last week.

Notably, most of the Asian currencies fell with the Thai baht down 0.3% and leading losses, while the offshore Chinese yuan also weakened 0.1% to 7.26.

In the world markets, the Global stocks eased in the face of rising bond yields, as investors assessed how much US rates might fall this year, while a powerful earthquake in Taiwan raised concerns about possible disruptions to the vital chip-making industry.

MSCI All-World index fell 0.1% in its third consecutive daily drop, while European equities traded modestly in negative territory.

Further, the US futures fell 0.2-0.3% ahead of an appearance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. services and jobs figures later on.