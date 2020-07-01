Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) 4G upgradation tender was cancelled by the Department of Telecom (DoT) after the latter asked the state-run firm not to use Chinese telecom gear, report said on Wednesday.

The DoT will soon float a new tender in coming two weeks in which it will have emphasis on preference to Make in India.

However, no official statement was released from any of the sides at the time of reporting.

The government had told BSNL not to use Chinese equipment in 4G upgrade, days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese troops near the LAC that falls close to the Pangong Tso.

The implementation of government’s direction meant that the company had to issue a new tender.

Keeping in view the developing Indian capacity and in-house technology, a new tender will be floated, the source said adding this will have emphasis on preference to Make in India.

The move aims to push DoT to minimise Indian companies’ reliance on Chinese or any other foreign equipments.

At present, nearly 75 per cent of the telecom equipment comes from two Chinese companies i.e. ZTE and Huawei.

Earlier this week, the government had also banned 59 Chinese apps, citing security concerns.