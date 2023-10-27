Bajaj Finserv Q2 PAT at Rs 754 cr

Bajaj Finserv Ltd — the holding company for the Bajaj group’s financial services companies — on Friday said it had logged an after tax profit of Rs 754.34 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

In a regulatory filing, the company said for the second quarter that ended September 30, it has earned a total income of Rs 1,019.07 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 689.42 crore) and a net profit of Rs 754.34 crore (Rs 485.08 crore).

During the period under review, Bajaj Finserv has booked a dividend income of Rs 953.45 crore up from Rs 635.64 crore booked during the previous year corresponding period.

The company is the holding company for Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd and others.

Bajaj Finserv’s scrip after opening at Rs 1,570 on Friday touched a high of Rs 1,593.55 and is changing hands for about Rs 1,583.