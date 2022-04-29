Amul shares quirky doodle after Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

The dairy brand Amul never fails to surprise people on social media with its topical advertisements on relevant national and international issues.

Amul has shared a doodle that shows Musk trying to woo a blue bird –Twitter’s logo– to come inside a cage. “Elon flexes his Muskles?’ reads the banner. Mocking his Twitter takeover attempt, Amul said in a tweet that it “takes over bread daily”.

The doodle has gone viral on social media. Several users reacted to Amul’s cartoon. Amul’s doodle has garnered 169 retweets and 2,954 likes since it was posted couple of days ago.

As Tesla and SpaceX CEO puts pressure on the board of Twitter to let him acquire the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion, its Co-founder Jack Dorsey has also broken the silence, labeling the board as “consistently the dysfunction of the company”.

Reacting to a Twitter user, Dorsey said late on Sunday: “It (the board) has consistently been the dysfunction of the company”.

Musk has said that the Board of Twitter should be more concerned about other potential bidders than him who has made a fair offer to acquire 100 per cent of the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion.

With 9.2 per cent stake, Musk is one of the largest shareholders in Twitter.