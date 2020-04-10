E-commerce giant Amazon has come up with a $25 million relief fund that will be used to support associates part of its delivery programmes in India, who are struggling due to the lockdown caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon Relief Fund for the associates who are part of company’s Delivery Service Partner Programme, Amazon Flex programme and trucking partners, a statement said.

“This fund can be utilised by qualifying individuals who have been quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19. While Amazon hopes none of the associates who are working hard to deliver essentials to customers is affected by hardship, the fund is there to support them financially with the help of a grant,” it added.

With this fund, the company is aiming to help and protect thousands of associates who are not employed by Amazon but who play an integral role in the logistics network helping customers stay home in this challenging time.

The Amazon Relief Fund was announced in March with an initial contribution of USD 25 million to support employees, qualified independent contractors, and employees of qualified vendors who face financial hardships from qualifying events.

These events could be natural disasters, government declared emergencies or unforeseen personal hardship.

“In these unprecedented times, the health and safety of all our partners and associates in India continue to be our top priority as we face the challenges associated with COVID-19,” Amazon Vice President Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets (Customer Fulfilment Operations) Akhil Saxena said.

All associates working in Amazon buildings directly or through staffing agencies are already covered for medical insurance under the ESIC (Employee State Insurance Program).

In case, they test positive for COVID-19 or are placed under quarantine based on direction from the government or by Amazon, they will receive two weeks of pay over and above their available leave balance.

With the Indian government imposing a 21-day lockdown, e-commerce companies have been allowed to make deliveries of only essential items like food and medicines. However, they are having a hard time fulfilling the surge in demand.

All e-commerce companies have also ramped up efforts to ensure that the entire logistics till delivery to customers is sanitised to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.