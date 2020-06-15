Airtel Payments Bank on Monday announced special salary accounts for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) called, ‘Suraksha Salary Account’.

“Suraksha Salary Account has been designed specifically for this consumer cohort. Through this innovative account construct, MSMEs and other organisations will be able to make cashless payments and also provide a financial security blanket to their employees,” the company said in a statement.

These accounts are aimed especially for the economically weaker section of the society, who are not eligible for health or financial security along with their salaries. Airtel Payment Banks offers benefits such as Hospicash Insurance and personal accidental insurance cover, keeping in mind the low penetration of insurance in India

Unlike traditional bank accounts, these accounts have no minimum balance condition. Account-holders will be able to make cash withdrawals at Airtel Payments Bank’s 500,000 banking points across India.

Customers will also be able to make cash deposits and transfer money at these points.

The company further said, “There are no charges on cash withdrawals of up to Rs 50,000 and deposits of up to Rs 20,000 in one month.”

On Hospicash Insurance feature, it said that in the event of hospitalisation, the account holder would be entitled to a fixed cover of Rs 400 a day up to a maximum of 10 days. “The policy will cover COVID-19 as well and mitigate the impact on the account holder due to potential loss of pay and savings during hospitalisation,” it said.

“Our research reflected how lack of protection makes the workforce susceptible to financial setbacks, particularly in case of illness. With this consumer insight, we developed the Suraksha Salary Account to enable MSMEs to offer financial protection and formal banking experience to their employees,” Commenting on the offering, Airtel Payments Bank CEO Anubrata Biswas said.

There are over 60 million units as part of India’s MSME segment and they contribute 29 per cent of the GDP.