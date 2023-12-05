Air India migrates computational workload to Cloud, shuts data centres in Delhi & Mumbai

Air India announced that it has migrated its computational workload to the Cloud and shut down its two data centres in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Tata Group-owned airline said that the move is expected to help Air India save $1 million annually.

“At Air India, we have adopted ‘Cloud-only’ as our computational infrastructure philosophy. For us, Cloud is not just about cost savings and operational efficiencies but it is a fundamental way to reimagine computing,” said Satya Ramaswamy, chief digital and technology officer at Air India.

Advertisement

The entire process of migration to Microsoft Azure was managed by Air India’s people in Silicon Valley in the US, Gurugram and Kochi in India.

“Air India’s successful migration to Microsoft Azure shows the power and adaptability of the Microsoft Cloud, and how we can effectively support leaders in the global airline industry like Air India,” said Puneet Chandok, president at Microsoft India & South Asia.

The computational workloads were migrated to the cloud from several mainframes, hundreds of servers, a large amount of data, and hundreds of pieces of equipment.

As per the release, the now-closed data centres were once used to drive innovations and automations across multiple spheres of the airline’s commercial and financial functions.

On Monday, the government reportedly issued a show-cause notice to the Tata Group-owned Air India Express over alleged violations of regulations related to disputes with the airline’s management and cabin crew members.

The notice issued by the Labour Ministry is in response to concerns raised by cabin crew members, including issues such as room sharing during layovers.

Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, has embarked on a five-year transformation plan. The airline also said that it would launch several innovations in its customer-facing channels and its employee experiences.