# Business

Air India appoints Manish Uppal as head of flight operations

IANS | New Delhi | August 2, 2023 10:00 am

Air India Pilot, Air India, flight, Jaipur

Photo: IANS

Tata-owned Air India has appointed Manish Uppal as Head of Flight Operations.

According to an announcement issued on Tuesday, Uppal, who is currently the Head of Operations at Air Asia India, will assume the role of Head of Flight Operations (Designate) at Air India Limited with immediate effect.

“In his new role, he will be reporting to the Chief of Operations, Capt. R S Sandhu,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“Manish is a trained airline transport pilot with over 19 years of experience in training fleets, piloting commercial flights, and managing airline operations. He is a DGCA approved TRI (A) and Designated Examiner on A 320,” it said.

As per Air India, he has held various leadership positions in airline operations in his previous airlines and was part of the start-up team of AirAsia India (which marked the return of Tata Group into aviation).

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Consumer calculus

Anew world is on the anvil with five billion consumers projected to be part of the global population by 2031. As long as there is no massive economic shock to the world, black swan events included, the world will add another billion consumers in just the next eight years ~ in the shortest time ever recorded. Asia is projected to contribute 81 per cent of the new consumers in 2024, with India and China accounting for over half the increase.