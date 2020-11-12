Diwali is right at our doorsteps, and this year, many of us who can’t travel to be with our families will be celebrating virtually – coming together across screens and wishing each other over video calls.

As we spend the festival virtually to maintain safe distances, Twitter’s here with the sweetest way to exchange festive wishes. The service has introduced a virtual ladoo that you can Tweet to your loved ones and celebrate together from across cities and countries.

Add sweetness to your Diwali conversations and festive wishes with Twitter’s virtual ladoo, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan! — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 12, 2020

This virtual ladoo is a Conversation Card that lets you Tweet out a wish, along with a ladoo by tapping on the ‘Tweet #ALadoo’ prompt.

So Tweet away and share the love (read, ladoo).