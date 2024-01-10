Adani to build green energy park in Gujarat visible even from space, to invest Rs 2 trillion

Recently crowned as Asia’s richest person, Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced an investment of over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The investment will largely focus on building a green energy park that would be visible even from space.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Adani announced an investment of Rs 55,000 crore in the state by 2025 while surpassing the target of Rs 50,000 crore investments in various sectors creating 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The group will be building a green energy park in Kutch having a 30 GW capacity spread over 25 square kilometres which would also be visible from space, he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adani thanked him for his extraordinary vision, and lauded his hallmark signatures, grand ambitions, meticulous governance and flawless execution.

“You don’t predict the future, you shape it”, Adani said as he credited the Prime Minister for reorienting India to become the world’s fastest-growing nation and positioning the country as the global social champion driven by the philosophies of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (earth is one family)and Vishwa Guru.

He credited the PM for his appeal which ignited a nationwide movement as the states marched forward competing and cooperating to fundamentally remodel India’s industrial landscape.

He underlined that since 2014, India’s GDP has grown by 185 per cent and per capita income by 165 per cent, which is remarkable especially in an era marked by geopolitical instability and pandemic challenges.

He said that the India of today is poised to shape the global future of tomorrow, owing to the Prime Minister’s vision of making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Adani also touched upon expanding towards a green supply chain for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem including solar panels, wind turbines, hydro electrolyzers, green ammonia, PVC and expansion in copper and cement projects.

At the Summit, he further informed about Adani Group’s plan to invest over Rs 2 lakh crores in the next five years in Gujarat, thereby creating over one lakh direct and indirect jobs.