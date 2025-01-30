Adani Ports & SEZ’s Q3 FY25 profit after tax up by 14 pc YoY to Rs 2,520 cr

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) consolidated net profit rose by 14.12 per cent to Rs 2,520.26 crore based on a 15.07 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,963.55 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24, according to a company statement issued here on Thursday.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax gained 11.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,047.72 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. The company had reported an exceptional loss of Rs 27.85 crore in Q3 FY25.

APSEZ’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA excluding forex) jumped 15 per cent to Rs 4,802 crore in the quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 4,186 crore registered in Q3 FY24.

Domestic ports contributed Rs 5,534 crore to EBITDA, while the contribution of logistics was at Rs 529 crore. APSEZ claimed that with 70 per cent domestic port EBITDA margins, it is one of the most profitable port operators globally.

During the quarter, APSEZ recorded a cargo volume of 113 million metric tonnes (MMT), registering growth of 4 per cent YoY.

APSEZ stated that it has revised its FY25 EBITDA guidance upwards to Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 crore, from the earlier range of Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 crore.

On a nine-month basis, APSEZ’s net profit jumped 32 per cent to Rs 8,038 crore on a 14 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 22,590 crore in 9M (nine months) FY25 over 9M FY24.

APSEZ clocked 332 million metric tonnes (up by 7 per cent YoY) cargo volume in 9M FY25. The growth was primarily driven by container volume (up by 19 per cent YoY).

APSEZ’s Mundra Port achieved a remarkable milestone by handling 100 MMT of cargo in just 181 days. In November last, the port reached another significant milestone by handling 396 vessels and executing 845 vessel movements, making it the highest ever monthly achievement.

The company’s operating revenue grew by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 22,590 crore, while its revenue from ports jumped 11 per cent YoY to Rs 17,172 crore and its logistics revenue increased by 22 per cent to Rs 1,852 crore in 9M FY25.

APSEZ has also successfully completed the acquisition of a 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Port, in Odisha, strengthening its presence along the eastern coast of India. As a deep-draft, multi-cargo port, Gopalpur Port plays a significant role in supporting the growth of mineral-based industries in its hinterland.

APSZ has also acquired an 80 per cent stake in the Astro Offshore Group, aligning with its strategy to expand its footprint in the global marine services market.

APSEZ’s whole-time Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta said, “I am excited to share the fantastic momentum we have achieved during 9M FY25, driven by exceptional execution across three key areas of our business – market share gains coupled with volume-price mix increase, traction in logistics vertical, and operational efficiencies along with technology-led gains. On the logistics front, we launched a new trucking platform, which is being integrated across the rest of the logistics value chain and will make us a true integrated transport utility. We have also upgraded our FY25 EBITDA forecast to Rs 18,800 to 18,900 crores. Moreover, it is incredibly gratifying to be recognised by S&P Global CSA as one of the Top 10 companies globally in the transport industry. This prestigious recognition reflects our focus on imbibing sustainability across our operations”.