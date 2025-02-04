Tata Power Q3FY25 Profit After Tax up by 8% at Rs 1,031 crore

Tata Power reported a Rs 1,031 crore consolidated net profit in its Q3FY25 result in a release issued on Tuesday. The Rs 1,031 crore Profit After Tax (PAT) has increased by 8% as compared to the Rs 953 crore reported in the year-ago period. The Q3FY25 revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,391 crore, up 5% from Rs 14,651 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company’s reported expenses at Rs 14,249 crore in the reported quarter, which is lesser than Rs 14,254 crore incurred in the year-ago period.

Tata Power’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 7% to Rs 3,481 crore due to contributions and operational efficiency across businesses.

For the 9MFY25 (nine-month) period, Tata Power clocked a revenue and PAT of Rs 47,174 crore and Rs 3,909 crore respectively. The 9-month period also saw the EBITDA reach its all-time high at Rs 10,639 crore.

Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said that the company delivered a sustained PAT growth trajectory over the last 21 quarters and all its businesses have contributed to this growth.

“We have emerged as a clean energy leader with a presence across the full value chain of manufacturing, EPC, and development of renewable projects along with retail supply through group captives. As an integrated power company, we offer complete energy services towards our portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution solutions to provide affordable power for all,” Sinha said.

“As the government is looking for active partnerships with private players and the amendment to the Nuclear Power Act to set up nuclear energy capacity, we will take up the opportunities to set up small modular nuclear reactors,” Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Sinha said.