Adani Group to invest Rs 4,500 crore in MP, says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that tanks for the Indian Army will soon be produced in Jabalpur. He also revealed that the Adani Group has finalised an investment of Rs 4,500 crore in the state’s power and coal sectors.

The MP CM was addressing a press conference at Jabalpur, where the state government held a regional industry conclave, ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’, on Saturday.

“Jabalpur has been producing arms and ammunition for the Indian Army for many years. Now, the production of tanks will also begin here very soon, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for that,” Dr Yadav said.

“The Adani Group will invest Rs 4,500 crore in the power and coal sectors in the state,” Dr Yadav said.

“We received investment proposals worth more than Rs 17,000 crore at this meeting, and the state government will allot 340 acres of land to set up 265 industrial units in various sectors,” the CM informed.

“We hope to create more than 13,000 jobs in different sectors through the establishment of the industrial units,” he stated.

“Foreign investors from Taiwan, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Fiji, Costa Rica, and Indonesia also participated in this conclave,” the CM informed.

He said that a textile and garment skill development centre would be set up in Jabalpur first, followed by one in Ujjain, his hometown.

“An IT Park will also start in Jabalpur very soon,” he said.

“A summit focusing specifically on the defence sector will also be organised soon, in which both government and private partners will be invited,” the CM said.

“We have regained our glory in 70-75 years of independence by surpassing those who looted us for 250 years and then left. Today, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world,” Dr Yadav asserted.

His comment came apparently in reference to the United Kingdom, as India surpassed the UK to become the fifth-largest economy last year.

The CM said similar industrial conclaves would be organised at Sagar, Gwalior, Rewa, and Bhopal.