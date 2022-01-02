9,500 orders per minute received by Swiggy on New Year’s Eve

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Saturday said that it broke its record of 5,500 food orders per minute on December 31, ending the night with an order peak of 9,500 orders per minute for food alone.

The company claimed that this is the highest ever for food delivery in India.

“This year we exceeded all our plans by a big margin and were overwhelmed by the customer response. OPM reached almost 9,500 level by early dinner itself, which is almost 1.7x of last year’s peak,” the company said in a statement.

“As the evening progressed, we saw a 177 percent jump in the number of active users on the platform,” it added.

The new users on our platform increased by 80 percent showing that there was a strong intent for customers to order online.

In tier 2 and 3 cities, this number was 68 percent, and cities like Mangaluru, Patna, Ludhiana, and Surat saw the highest new users on New Year’s Eve.

Among tier 2 and 3 cities, Vizag did the highest orders per minute at 190. Cities like Rourkela and Palakkad witnessed a 300 percent growth in orders.

The company said that reaching the milestone of over two million orders in one night would have been impossible without the support of lakhs of partners on the road.

