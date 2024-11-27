90 projects worth over Rs 3,417 cr sanctioned under NESIDS by DoNER Ministry

A total of 90 projects worth Rs 3,417.68 crore were sanctioned under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) from 2021-22 to 2023-24 and the current financial year 2024-25, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar said the projects sanctioned under NESIDS are executed by the state governments of NER and the primary responsibility of monitoring these projects lies with the governments concerned.

The Minister said the DoNER Ministry also closely monitors the progress of the ongoing projects under NESIDS at different levels.

Informing that the officials of the Ministry and North Eastern Council (NEC) carry out inspection of the select projects on a regular basis, Majumdar said, “The field technical support units (FTSU) have been set up by the Ministry in all the eight NE states, who regularly interact with project implementing agencies and maintain and update the database of projects on Gati Shakti Portal of Ministry of DoNER.”

The Minister said in order to further strengthen the monitoring mechanism of the ongoing projects under the various schemes of the Ministry inter-alia including NESIDS, the standard operating procedure (SOP) for engagement of the Project Quality Monitors (PQMs)/Third Party Technical Inspection (TPTI) units has been issued in February.

The projects costing up to Rs 20 crore are being inspected by the PQMs and for bigger infrastructure projects, with project size more than Rs 20 crore, the government engineering colleges in NER have been empanelled as TPTI agencies for monitoring of these projects, he added.