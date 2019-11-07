Internet in the Indian market has brought a massive change in the past few years. It has increased the demand for electronic products like mobile phones, laptops, tv, etc. These commodities have rocketed in the country, making India the second-largest consumer market.

Major companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia etc want to reach out to the remotest corners of India. As a majority of the Indian population living in tier-3,4 cities and urban areas are still untapped by these huge brands. It can be a game-changer to them if somehow their products have access to this huge market.

72 Networks, which is a PAN India distribution house specializing in last-mile delivery with special focus on rural areas. Unlike traditional distribution methods used by Amazon and Flipkart, the company relies on cutting edge technology to be the cornerstone for driving businesses. Their primary competitive advantage is their extensive network set up with a “No ODA Concept” to deliver to over 12,000 pin codes in the 14 states across 46 warehouses.

72 Networks have access to a consumer base of around 150 million Through Microfinance Companies and till date, they have made over 2,00,000 individual rural deliveries across the country and have closed the FY 2018-19 with a positive top line of INR 70 crores.

They have also tied-up with companies like Samsung, MI, Nokia, Singer, Dlight etc and are providing alternate sales channels for their primary sales. This is not only providing them with an extensive reach to rural India but is also opening up multiple avenues for market growth.

72 Networks are excited to get into their next business growth phase which is to use technology – primarily AI as a tool to drive the businesses thereby achieving higher profitability and reach 300 Crores of business in FY 2019-20.