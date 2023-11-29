56 pc of investors plan to increase ESG investments in 2024: Report

Over half of the investors plan to increase their ESG-orientated investments in 2024, reveals a new global survey from deVere Group.

The 800 plus clients polled from deVere Group, which writes business in more than 70 countries globally, illuminate a strong trend in the investment landscape: 56 pc of investors are gearing up to increase their allocations to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments next year.

The findings are published as more than 70,000 political and business leaders, diplomats, financiers, and activists are flying to Dubai to talk about ways to avoid environmental disaster due to climate change at COP28, the annual international climate summit convened by the United Nations.

Of the survey, deVere Group CEO and Founder Nigel Green comments: “The surge in ESG-oriented investments is not just a statistical blip; it mirrors a fundamental shift in investor mindset. People are increasingly drawn to ESG investments for a multitude of reasons, spanning ethical considerations to financial prudence.”

Investors are increasingly aware that their capital can be a force for positive change. ESG investments allow them to channel funds towards companies that actively contribute to a sustainable and socially responsible future.

Far from being a sacrifice for moral high ground, ESG investments are proving to be financially astute.

Numerous studies suggest that companies with high ESG scores tend to outperform the market; and Reuters has reported that ESG positive funds outperformed globally over 5 years.

Not only are companies with high ESG ratings often better positioned to weather market volatility and capitalise on emerging opportunities, ESG factors are increasingly recognized as critical elements in risk assessment.

Unsurprisingly, investors are keen on future-proofing their portfolios by aligning with these shifting regulatory requirements. ESG investments position portfolios to thrive in a world where sustainable practices are not just a preference but a regulatory imperative, the report mentioned.

“Awareness among investors about ESG has been increasing in recent years. But we should work harder to ensure it is consistently at the heart of investment decision-making,” says Nigel Green.

“Climate change is a key defining issue of our time. It will be a critical determinant in long-term financial returns, and the highest net economic benefit is reducing the impact of climate change.”

As we navigate the complexities of the contemporary investment landscape and an intensifying climate crisis, ESG-focused investments emerge not only as a path to profitability but as a commitment to building a better world.