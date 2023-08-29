400 international buyers register for upcoming trade show in Greater Noida

Having hosted the grand Global Investors Summit successfully, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now preparing for another significant event – the first International Trade Show in Greater Noida.

The International Trade Show from September 21 to 25, will take place on the sprawling premises of the India Expo Center & Mart in Greater Noida.

President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate this International Trade Show on September 21. Notably, buyers from more than 400 countries have confirmed their participation in this event so far. As the Trade Show approaches, there is a possibility of more countries and buyers joining.

These buyers will not only participate in the International Trade Show but also work towards elevating the recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s products at the international level.

Official sources here on Tuesday said countries from 10 regions confirmed their participation in the International Trade Show till August 24. The majority of countries and buyers are from Europe.

A total of 60 buyers from 15 European nations have confirmed their participation through registrations for the International Trade Show. Additionally, there are registrations of 50 buyers each from 11 countries in the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region, 6 countries from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and 4 countries from the South East Asia (SEA) region.

Furthermore, 41 buyers from 11 African countries, 38 buyers each from 8 Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries, and 4 South Asia (SA) countries are also set to participate in the International Trade Show.

Other regions and countries include 28 buyers from 3 North East Asia (NEA) countries, 18 buyers from 3 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries, and 3 buyers from a country in Oceania, situated in the South Pacific Ocean’s Island groups. This number is expected to increase even more as the Trade Show’s start date approaches.

From Europe, buyers from countries like Australia, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, UK, Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, and the Republic of Moldova are participating. Similarly, from the CIS region, buyers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are joining. From LAC, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru, and Uruguay are among the participating countries.

Additionally, NAFTA include buyers from countries like USA, Canada, and Mexico, have confirmed their participation. NEA will be represented by South Korea, Japan, and China. From Oceania, Australia, and from SA, buyers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are attending.

Likewise, buyers from SEA including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, and from WANA, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and UAE have also registered for the event.

Furthermore, buyers from African countries like South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Benin, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia are also going to be part of this grand event.

This international trade show aims to provide a global platform for entrepreneurs, innovators, manufacturers, and exporters from major industries, IT/ITES, MSMEs and startups in sectors such as IT/ITES, education, agriculture, healthcare, tourism & culture, energy, and ODOP.

Buyers coming from around the world will have the opportunity to explore Uttar Pradesh’s products and establish a platform to elevate them on a global scale. Through this event, entrepreneurs, innovators, manufacturers, and exporters from Uttar Pradesh can market and brand their products globally.

Furthermore, these buyers will not only be exposed to Uttar Pradesh’s products but also to its rich culture and heritage. They will have the chance to witness the unique ‘craft, cuisine, and culture’ that Uttar Pradesh has to offer.

Throughout the 5-day event, they will also have the opportunity to experience Uttar Pradesh’s art and cultural presentations, allowing them to engage with the state’s cultural diversity.