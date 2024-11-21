18th global meet on building materials from Nov 27-29

The 18th National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) International Conference & Exhibition will be held here from 27th to 29th November. The theme of this year’s conference, “Cementing the Net Zero Future,” underscores India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conference is being organised by the NCB, under the administrative control of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be the chief guest during a special session. He will also present the NCB Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of exemplary contributions to the cement and concrete sector.

The event will bring together experts and stakeholders from around the globe to discuss innovations and sustainability in the cement and building materials sector. During this session, several key publications will be released, including “The Cement Industry – India 2024” compendium, a publication focusing on alternative fuels and raw materials, and a short film celebrating 200 years of the cement industry.

The conference will feature an extensive programme, including panel discussions and keynote addresses by eminent speakers from academia and industry, alongside the presentation of 220 technical papers. A concurrent technical exhibition will showcase the latest innovations, products, and services from over 120 leading global and Indian manufacturers and service providers.

This event provides a unique platform for industry leaders, policymakers, engineers, academicians, and scientists to come together and chart the path toward sustainable growth and innovation in the cement and building materials sector. With its focus on clean production, efficient resource utilisation, and sustainability, the conference aims to drive the industry’s transition toward a greener future.