17.28 lakh new subscribers added to ESIC in October

Around 17.28 lakh new employees have been added to the provisional payroll data of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in the month of October, Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Friday.

Around 23,468 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in the month, thus ensuring more coverage.

The data reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 17.28 lakh, 8.25 lakh employees in the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations which is 47.76 per cent of the total employees registered.

Advertisement

It also provided a gender-wise analysis of payroll data that indicates net enrollment of female members has been 3.31 lakh aforementioned month. The data shows a total of 51 transgender employees have also registered themselves under the ESI Scheme during the period. It reflects ESIC’s commitment to delivering its benefits to every section of the society.

Recently, the ESIC bagged “ISSA Vision Zero 2023” Award in the recently held 23rd World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Sydney, Australia.

“Vision Zero” is a transformational approach for prevention of accidents at work places integrating the three dimensions of safety, health and well-being at all levels of work.