The price of 10 gram of Gold (24-carat) in early trade on Monday remained stable at Rs 50,890. On the other hand, 10 grams of 22-carat Gold also remained unchanged at Rs 46,650.

Gold Price Today-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10 g 24 Carat/10 g Delhi Rs 46,800 Rs 51,050 Mumbai Rs 46,650 Rs 50,890 Kolkata Rs 46,650 Rs 50,890 Chennai Rs 47,220 Rs 51,210 Ahmedabad Rs 46,700 Rs 50,940

Data from goldreturns.in