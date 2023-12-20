WBBSE publishes test papers for Madhyamik

Logo

Ashok Chatterjee | Kolkata | December 20, 2023 9:30 am

West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations (File photo)

The test papers will be sent to all district inspectors of schools (DIS) (S.E). The board, in its communication to all the heads of all recognised schools under the board, has requested the DISs to make necessary arrangements to distribute the test papers to the students appearing in the exam this year.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party, West Bengal submitted a deputation to Dr Ramanuj Ganguly, president of Madhya Shiksha Parishad, raising concern about the delay in publishing of the model test papers for the Madhyamik students, who are going to appear for the examination in 2024. AAPs chief spokesperson Arnab Maitra said, “It’s a matter of concern for the students as well as the parents.

The board is yet to publish and circulate the model test papers. These Test Papers help the students to prepare for their first major examination in the best possible way.”

