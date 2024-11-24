UP govt to conduct ‘PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024’ on December 4

To enhance education quality and drive policy reforms, the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, government of India, and NCERT, will conduct the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 on December 4.

The survey will cover 9,715 selected schools across Uttar Pradesh, including government institutions, aided private schools, madrasas, and other board-affiliated schools.

This initiative aims to evaluate educational standards and students’ academic performance, marking a pivotal step in understanding and improving the state’s education system

This survey will assess students’ academic achievements at the primary, upper primary, and secondary levels. The achievements of students in classes 3, 6, and 9 will be evaluated as part of the survey, which will take place in sampled schools.

Different subjects have been designated as the basis for evaluation for classes 3, 6, and 9. For Classes 3 and 6, the focus will be on Language, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, while for class 9, the key subjects will include Language, Mathematics, Social Science, and Science.

Responsibilities have been assigned to district-level coordinators, DIET principals, and district school inspectors regarding the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024. The district-level coordinator is tasked with overseeing the implementation and monitoring of the survey.

Additionally, district-level assistant coordinators/master trainers are responsible for providing training to Field Investigators within the stipulated timeframe. It has been ensured that only trained Field Investigators will carry out the survey.

The responsibilities of the Field Investigators are also clearly defined. They must arrive at the school before the assembly, meet the principal, and initiate survey-related activities as per the PARAKH guidelines.

They are required to ensure that the Achievement Test packet is sealed and intact. It is also their responsibility to conduct sampling as per the sections and students’ requirements and complete the control sheet accurately.

Dr. Pawan Sachan, Joint Director of SCERT Lucknow, overseeing the PARAKH Survey at the state level, stated here on Sunday that Ghaziabad, Shamli, Amethi, Sambhal, and Kasganj do not have DIETs. Therefore, all tasks related to the survey in these districts will be ensured respectively by the principals of the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) in Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Sultanpur, Moradabad, and Etah.

UP Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh stated that this survey will assess the understanding and performance of students in Uttar Pradesh from classes 3, 6, and 9 in subjects such as Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. This will not only evaluate the true academic capabilities of students but also enable concrete steps towards improving the education system. The entire process will be conducted with complete transparency and confidentiality.