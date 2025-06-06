Techno India hosts global summit

On World Environment Day, Techno India University, in association with the Millennium Institute of Energy & Environment Management (MIEEM), Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM), Centre for Research in Materials Management (CRIMM), and the Federation of Small and Medium Industries (FOSMI), convened the global summit on “Wealth from the Blue: Opportunities and Challenges”.

The summit marked a historic moment with the launch of the Centre of Excellence on Blue Economy, envisioned as a national leader in fostering innovation, research, and collaboration across the aquatic economy spectrum. The inaugural session was graced by Prof Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, who inaugurated the event and unveiled the digital plaque for the Centre of Excellence.

The summit focused on examining the vast economic and ecological potential of the Blue Economy as a driver of sustainable development. It explored technological innovations and entrepreneurial ventures that could unlock new markets while addressing pressing environmental and regulatory challenges in ocean-based industries.

