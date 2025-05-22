City university to host gaming championships

Techno India University in collaboration with NoScope Gaming will host the University Esports Championship (UEC) 2025 national finals, the most anticipated collegiate esports event and for the first time in eastern India at Techno India University, Kolkata, from 3-5 August.

The University Esports Championship (UEC) is India’s biggest university-level esports championship. In its second season, UEC spans PC, Console, Mobile, and VR — making it the only collegiate tournament in India covering all major platforms. The announcement ceremony commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a welcome address by Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India University along with Abhinandan Mukherjee, project head, NoScope Gaming Pvt Ltd.

Over 20,000 student gamers from across the country participated in the qualifiers across 12 cities, and now the top 16 teams have earned their place in the finals in Kolkata

