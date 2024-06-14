Students protest on NEET-UG corruption

In a verdict given today regarding the NEET-UG results 2024, the Supreme Court has recognised the massive corruption in the publishing of NEET-UG results and directed the National Testing Agency to conduct re-test for 1,563 students awarded grace marks, on 23 June.

The AIDSO members organised a protest in front of the higher education department in Salt Lake.

On this issue Sourav Ghosh, general secretary of AIDSO, in a statement said, “After publication of NEET 2024 results, the issue of corruption has been expressed from all corners of students and educationists.”

“The massive scale of corruption and rank inflation cannot be explained merely by the grace marks awarded to just 1,563 students. There are allegations of leaking of question papers from Patna, and other places. Neither the government nor the NTA has initiated any serious probe into these matters. Rather, Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan has given a clean chit, that no corruption has happened. We strongly condemn his statement.”

The AIDSO expressed solidarity to all students engaged in movement in this issue and opine that the student society is not satisfied with mere cancellation of the grace marks of 1,563 and asking them to re-exam. “Because the corruption is not limited to giving grace marks to these 1,563 people, the roots of corruption are deeper. In that case re-examination of 1563 people is not a solution either. So, we demand proper investigation of all allegations in wartime activities. It is also to be noted that, if counselling is continued without proper investigation, the future of the students will be jeopardized,” said Shibasis Praharaj, office secretary AIDSO All India committee.