JU violence: Clashes between students’ body amid HS exams in north Bengal

On the first day of the Higher Secondary examination, unusual scenes unfolded across North Bengal, with clashes between student organisations reported from Siliguri to Cooch Behar, including tensions at North Bengal University.

The first confrontation broke out at Baghajatin Park in Siliguri between activists of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and leaders of the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). TMCP members objected to a procession led by AIDSO as part of its pre-announced protest programme.

Notably, AIDSO had called for a strike in universities and medical colleges across the state—excluding schools due to the ongoing Higher Secondary exams—protesting the alleged incident at Jadavpur University, where the education minister’s convoy reportedly ran over protesting students.

The clash escalated as TMCP leaders and supporters physically assaulted AIDSO activists, forcing them to disperse. TMCP leaders defended their actions, arguing that such protests should not disrupt the Higher Secondary examination, which commenced that day.

Meanwhile, Siliguri traffic police facilitated the movement of examinees caught in traffic congestion by providing them transport on two-wheelers and implementing a green corridor to ensure timely arrival at examination centres.

Interestingly, TMCP leaders were present outside multiple exam centres from Siliguri to Malda, distributing water bottles, extra pens, and roses to students. Similarly, leaders of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) extended their best wishes to candidates in Malda town. The TMC Malda district president Rahim Boxi himself visited an exam centre in Malatipur—his own constituency—where he handed out pens to students as a gesture of encouragement.

However, tensions flared in Cooch Behar when a group of AIDSO activists gathered outside Jenkins School to offer similar support to examinees. TMCP supporters allegedly attacked and forcibly dragged them out of the area.

At North Bengal University, violence broke out when five SFI activists staged a sit-in demonstration near Gate 2, protesting the Jadavpur incident. TMCP supporters, led by Mithun Baishya, allegedly assaulted them and dragged them away from the campus. Police intervened to control the situation after several SFI members sustained injuries.

Later in the day, Siliguri police prevented an AIDSO rally near Court More. The rally was organised to protest what AIDSO described as a growing culture of threats, corruption, and undemocratic practices in colleges and universities. AIDSO has announced a march at North Bengal University on March 4 to highlight these issues, including demands for the cancellation of the four-year degree programme and the immediate announcement of student union elections.