Students from Narayana Schools score well in CBSE

Narayana Schools upheld its academic excellence record with remarkable results in the CBSE 2025 examinations. In Class X, Spandana AM, Parth Bansal and Trisha Ghosh achieved 498 out of 500, while Vakhin S and Reyansh Devnani made the institution proud in Class XII by securing 495 out of 500.

Demonstrating Narayana’s consistent commitment to academic success, 17 students scored above 495 marks in Class X, with 111 students securing above 490 and the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.6. In Class XII, 17 students crossed the 490 mark; these results stand as a testament to Narayana’s dedication to nurturing excellence and empowering students to achieve their academic dreams.

The schools highlighted Trisha Ghosh from the Kalyani Town branch, who achieved a remarkable 99.6 per cent in her Class X CBSE exam, securing her position as the state topper.

