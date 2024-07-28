Student ill: Jadavpur varsity medical officer submits report

The medical officer of Jadavpur University today submitted a report to the authorities in the alleged “torture” of a student in the main hostel of the university, allegedly in connection with theft of a laptop.

The findings of the report revealed that the first-year student of the postgraduate computer science engineering department was allegedly forced into giving a written undertaking and was allegedly prevented from rushing him to a hospital after he was taken ill.

The report was also sent to the anti-ragging squad and to the super of the main hostel.

Advertisement

The report pertained to an alleged theft of a laptop of a student, which happened on Wednesday, for which the student in question, was allegedly subjected to a mental torture as a section of students had allegedly mobbed him and allegedly put him under a Kangaroo court trial for the alleged theft till he fell indisposed.

The authorities, however, stopped short of calling the incident as ragging so far.