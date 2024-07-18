Tributes to slain Capt Brijesh Thapa pour in

The body of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who died in a gun battle with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda, was finally brought to Bengdubi Army Camp this afternoon.

The arrival of his remains was met with shock as army personnel carried his coffin.

Among the mourners were several important figures, including Brijesh’s mother, father, and sister.

Although Nilima Thapa, Brijesh’s mother, was visibly emotional and close to breaking down, she managed to compose herself.

Speaking to the Press in tribute to her son, she expressed immense pride in his sacrifice for the country.

She urged other mothers to encourage their sons to join the Indian Army as they are essential protectors of our international borders against enemies.

The remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa will be transported to his residence in Ging, located near Lebong in Darjeeling, tomorrow morning. Elaborate preparations are being made to conduct his funeral rites with utmost respect and reverence.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista along with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief executive Anit Thapa and other individuals, paid their respects to the body of Captain Brijesh Thapa at Bengdubi Army Camp.

“As our country grieves the death of our soldiers, we also celebrate the brave actions of our heroic fighters, who fearlessly battled against terrorists to defend the pride and reputation of our homeland. Captain Brijesh Thapa will always be remembered and honoured by our nation,” Raju Bista said, adding, “The Indian government will empower our soldiers to boldly confront terrorists, their supporters, and countries that promote terrorism, without hesitation. The sacrifice of our fallen heroes, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, will not go unnoticed.”

As a Member of Parliament representing Darjeeling, I want to acknowledge that the citizens of Darjeeling have made significant contributions to our country and have even made sacrifices in defence of our nation. With the unfortunate loss of Brijesh in a terrorist attack, I strongly urge Pakistan to be aware that another surgical strike is necessary in order to teach them a valuable lesson, added Mr Bista.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang said, “On behalf of the citizens of Sikkim, I would like to offer our sincerest regards to Captain Brijesh Thapa and his fellow soldiers, who bravely gave their lives while protecting our country in Kashmir. Captain Thapa is now a part of the esteemed group of Indian heroes who have selflessly given their all for our nation. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time and we pray that his soul finds eternal peace.”