Propelling education through Google cloud

Techno India Group has collaborated with Google Cloud for advancement of education technology.

The collaboration introduces the ‘Digital Campus on Google Cloud’ Programme at Techno India, transforming the way education is delivered. This initiative will provide students and faculty with access to advanced cloud computing services, big data analytics, and machine learning capabilities, ensuring that the Techno India community is at the forefront of technological integration in education.

Meghdut Roychowdhury, the chief innovation officer & executive director, Techno India Group said the focus is to make entrepreneurs, who would be creating more jobs in future. “The collaboration is going to help students and teachers as the group has 100 terabyte space on cloud plus 20GB space for each student. There is also an AI hackathon, which the institute has launched. The hackathon will lead students to find AI application solutions. All this is part of our School of Future initiative.”

Laxmi Narayan, director strategic alliances of Cloud Reign Technologies said there are many features in cloud which the students can use to develop themselves industry-ready.