Offer letters for 69 students at Utkarsh Bangla camp in Ranaghat

The Ranaghat sub-division administration recently organised a special Utkarsh Bangla Mobilisation Camp at the Ranaghat Employment Exchange office in Rath Tala.

This initiative, aligned with the 9th phase of the Duare Sarkar outreach programme, aimed to enhance access to skill development programmes and government services.

One of the major highlights of the event was the career counselling session facilitated through the ‘Amar Karmadisha’ mobile app. This interactive session helped individuals explore various career paths and skill training opportunities under the Utkarsh Bangla initiative. Additionally, attendees were provided with application forms for 37 government schemes, ensuring streamlined access to vital government benefits.

Furthering the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, the camp facilitated the direct issuance of SC/ST certificates and processed applications for new and revised ration cards. These efforts eliminated bureaucratic delays and ensured that essential services reached eligible beneficiaries efficiently.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Utkarsh Bangla-affiliated training institutes such as Nea Parivar Pvt Limited, Santipur Lifeline HWW SHG Society, Rescue & Oxygen Society, Ranaghat, Future Vision Training Centre, Prafulla Enterprise, Ranaghat-II Block RMG Cluster, and Dignagar Education Society. Trainers from these institutions shared success stories, motivating attendees to enrol in skill-building programmes.

A key moment of the event was the distribution of offer letters to 69 students from two specialised courses—handloom weaving operator course and apparel, homemade & furnishing course. These offer letters were handed over by Bharat Singh, IAS, SDO, Ranaghat, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to vocational training and employment generation.

Adding a holistic dimension to the camp, a health camp was also set up, providing medical check-ups and consultations for attendees. Furthermore, an exhibition was held showcasing the talents of former trainees, featuring handcrafted terracotta jewellery, sarees, and other artisan products, demonstrating the impact of skill development programmes in fostering entrepreneurship.

A senior administrative officer said that by organising such mobilisation camps, the Ranaghat sub-division administration continues to pave the way for a more skilled, self-reliant, and economically vibrant society.